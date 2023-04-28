Rainy Saturday ahead

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, I hope you have been enjoying the sunshine and clouds today because we do have some more rain on the way.

Showers and storms return to our area on Saturday evening, but we will start our day clear until the rain returns by the afternoon. Make sure if you are making any evening plans on Saturday you have your rain gear on standby.

A very small southern portion of Choctaw County is under a low-end threat of severe weather. Be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11, because the rest of the viewing area could be added to this risk zone.

We will have some showers that could continue into early Sunday morning, but we will be dry by the early afternoon. That dry pattern will continue into next week’s start with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

