Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Six juveniles have been arrested and face multiple charges after vandalizing a state park on Sunday with damage repairs estimated to be around $10,000.00.

According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, six juveniles were dropped off in front of the Lodge at Percy Quin State Park before breaking into the lodge and vandalizing the interior of the building.

Every fire extinguisher was discharged inside of the lodge. Vending machines and video games were also damaged.

The sheriff’s office says that candy and change were stolen from the machines as well as twelve 43-inch Skyworth televisions.

After destroying the lodge, the juveniles then went next door to the Convention Center, where they discharged all of the fire extinguishers in that building as well.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, along with McComb and Amite County school resource officers, were able to identify the six juveniles and recover one television.

The juveniles will be transferred to the Pike County Youth Court and charged with burglary, felony malicious mischief, and grand larceny. They could face more charges as the investigation continues.

The parents/guardians can be ordered by the court to pay for damages and stolen property.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767, Central Dispatch at 601-783-2323, or Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141.

