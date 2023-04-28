Will Anderson selected by the Houston Texans

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football...
Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama standout Linebacker Will Anderson has been selected with the 3rd overall selection in the NFL Draft.

The Alabama defensive standout is going to the Houston Texans who are coached by former Alabama standout DeMeco Ryans.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

The aftermath of the explosion in Corinth
Lightning strike causes gas line explosion in Corinth
Gov. Kay Ivey Friday announced grants totaling nearly $1.8 million to improve outdoor...
Gov. Ivey announces nearly $1.8 million for Alabama parks
Source: WBRC video
One year later: Alabama community to host dinner for donors after 2022 tornado
Heavy rain moves in Saturday afternoon
Nice for Friday before rain returns late Saturday afternoon
Kenosha police officers helped an 84-year-old man escape his van when it caught on fire.
Caught on camera: Police help 84-year-old driver escape van fire