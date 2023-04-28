Woman hit, injured by stray Capitol Police bullet files lawsuit

Smith says she wants her voice to be heard and the Capitol Police officer who shot her held accountable.
Smith says she wants her voice to be heard and the Capitol Police officer who shot her held accountable.(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman who was struck by a stray bullet from a Capitol Police officer in her home during a shooting has filed a lawsuit against the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, the agency, and the individual officers involved.

Jackson resident Latisha Smith said she was shot in her arm while in her bedroom by a Capitol Police officer in December of 2022.

On Tuesday, Smith filed a federal lawsuit alleging Capitol Police and DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell violated her civil rights and used excessive force.

Smith had not been intentionally targeted. Allegedly, police had responded to the complex and drew their guns to fire at someone else, but several bullets entered her home.

