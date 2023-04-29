MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - While at the “Cruise-In for the Kids” event News 11 caught up with another group spending their Saturday raising money for a good cause.

Local bikers held the 2nd Annual “Ride for Nolan” Saturday.

Nolan Norris was just two years old when he was tragically killed in a hit-and-run accident three years ago. Since his passing, the Nolan Riley Norris Scholarship Fund was created.

“It is for the Nolan Norris Memorial Scholarship Fund,” said Nena Hammond, a participant in the ride, “We started in Union. This is our second year doing this. This year, we decided that we would find another organization to split the proceeds with. So, we give part to the Nolan Norris Scholarship Fund and part to the Cruising for Kids this year.

There was also a softball tournament in Union Saturday to benefit the Nolan Riley Norris Scholarship Fund.

To learn about the fund and how you can contribute, call the number on the flyer below.

Flyer telling about the softball tournament and how to contribute to the scholarship fund. (WTOK - TV)

