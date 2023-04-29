Alabama lawmakers pass bill to ban smoking, vaping inside a car with children

Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that bans smoking or vaping inside a car with children 14 and...
Alabama lawmakers passed a bill that bans smoking or vaping inside a car with children 14 and younger.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Legislature passed a bill this week that bans smoking or vaping in a car with children 14 years old and younger.

House Bill 3 was created by Birmingham Representative Rolanda Hollis. She says she’s pushed for this for six years now.

The bill makes it illegal to smoke or vape inside a car with the windows up or down, whether it’s on or off. A violation of this can result in a $100 fine.

Hollis says it’s our job as adults to protect our most vulnerable.

“We’re going to save these kids from having bad allergies, having respiratory issues and everything that goes along with second-hand smoke,” said Rep. Hollis. “Even saving them from, as they go along in life, from getting cancer.”

The bill is now waiting on the governor’s signature to make it law.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

Chris Chertkow, Reed Terrell - Cayden Alexander - and Lilly Hollindsworth will join MCC’s...
Four Generals to become Eagles- clipped version
Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series
Newton County softball holds off Purvis in game one
Trojans fall to Cougars - clipped version
Trojans fall to Cougars - clipped version
Clarkdale run rules their way into first playoff win