Clarkdale run rules their way into first playoff win

By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale softball is not a number one seed for no reason, they beat Seminary 11-1 in five innings to start the playoffs off strong.

It all started from the first pitch, well first three or so, Ava Mosely struck out the side to get things started for Clarkdale.

Then it was the offense’s turn to make an impact. It was felt off the rip, KB Smith hit a standup double, she as brought home on a Brooke Gibson Triple that blooped into shallow left field, and Gibson would come home on an error.

It was all Clarkdale from the beginning and they did not look back.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

