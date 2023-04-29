Cruise-In for the Kids Fundraiser

“The Spot” organization held the fundraiser Saturday(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “The Spot” organization held a “Cruise-In for the Kids” fundraiser Saturday to help benefit students of West Lauderdale.

The event was held at Faith Baptist Church on Highway 19 North.

There were firetrucks, an ambulance, a helicopter, and tons of other things for those young and old to see.

They also had live music, sensory friendly spaces, games, food, and a raffle - all to raise money for “The Blue Building” at West Lauderdale.

“So the blue building is where the special needs individuals that are not exactly in the classrooms, but the other kids are housed at,” said Haley Bratu of The Spot” So we have bounce houses, we have a car show, we have “touch a trucks.” We have about 20 vendors, each has a fun prize for the kids, and they can learn about different things and the parents can shop while they are looking. And The Spot also has our sensory tent out as well.

To learn more about “The Spot” and how they help special needs families you can visit their website at thespotfamily.com.

