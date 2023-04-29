Four Generals to become Eagles

Decatur, Miss. (WTOK) - A little under a week before they take the court in the state tournament, four Newton Academy Generals all signed the dotted line to continue their academic and tennis careers, right here in Meridian.

Chris Chertkow, Reed Terrell - Cayden Alexander - and Lilly Hollindsworth will join MCC’s impressive tennis program next year.

“I’m really excited for their futures. I love seeing these players play at the next level, and keep up with their careers. We’ve had a pretty good run of our players having success at the JUCO level, and I don’t see anything different for these four” Generals tennis coach, Pete Mazzella, said.

All four players are competing next week in the State Championships.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.