Historical marker in Shubuta

By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Today the St. John United Methodist Church in Shubuta makes a historic day for their church as the Mississippi Department of Archive and History department recognized it.

St. John became a part of the colored methodist episcopal church back in 1870. St. John also served as a school for African American children in the Desoto community and there was only one teacher who taught primary and middle school classes.

We talked with the event coordinator about the importance of this event.

“It’s just humble beginnings that’s what it means to me. We have a lot of generations that are present here some are very old and I’m not that old but I’m just happy to be here to celebrate this glorious occasion.”

St. John went through a year of processing to be recognized by the Mississippi Department of Archive and History department.

