MCC sweeps final regular season doubleheader

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles were in action today as they welcomed the Mississippi Delta Trojans to Scaggs Field for their last regular season matchup.

Blaise Priester was effective for MCC early on, as he had an RBI double that scored Brennan Study and an RBI single that scored Cooper Chaplain in the first and third inning.

The Eagles’ bats were hot in game one, as they scored 13 runs off of 12 hits, and they win game one 13-6.

The Eagles’ bats would cool off a bit in game two, but pitching and defense kept them out in front.

MCC wins game two 5-4.

MCC finished the regular season 36-10 (22-6) and #2 in the MACCC standings.

MCC will host their Region 23 qualifier series Thurs-Sat at Scaggs Field.

Their opponent has yet to be determined.

