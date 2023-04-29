MCC sweeps final regular season doubleheader

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MCC Eagles were in action today as they welcomed the Mississippi Delta Trojans to Scaggs Field for their last regular season matchup.

Blaise Priester was effective for MCC early on, as he had an RBI double that scored Brennan Study and an RBI single that scored Cooper Chaplain in the first and third inning.

The Eagles’ bats were hot in game one, as they scored 13 runs off of 12 hits, and they win game one 13-6.

The Eagles’ bats would cool off a bit in game two, but pitching and defense kept them out in front.

MCC wins game two 5-4.

MCC finished the regular season 36-10 (22-6) and #2 in the MACCC standings.

MCC will host their Region 23 qualifier series Thurs-Sat at Scaggs Field.

Their opponent has yet to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

Chris Chertkow, Reed Terrell - Cayden Alexander - and Lilly Hollindsworth will join MCC’s...
Four Generals to become Eagles
Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series
Northeast's Will Garrett slides safely into home after a an overthrown baseball from the...
Trojans fall to Cougars in game two
Rocket's Lanayah Henry smiles with teammates after walk off RBI leads the Neshoba Central to a...
Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series
Newton County softball holds off Purvis in game one