Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series

Neshoba Central run rules New Hope 12-2 after five innings to open up round two of the MHSAA playoffs.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central run rules New Hope after five innings to open up round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

The Rockets played lights out in the first inning scoring 9 unanswered runs. Neshoba would lead 11-0 after the third inning.

New Hope did score two runs in the top of the fourth but that’s all they would be able to do, Lanayah Henry ends the game with a walk off RBI. The Rockets beat the Trojans 12-2.

Neshoba Central will travel to New Hope for game two on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

Chris Chertkow, Reed Terrell - Cayden Alexander - and Lilly Hollindsworth will join MCC’s...
Four Generals to become Eagles
Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series
Northeast's Will Garrett slides safely into home after a an overthrown baseball from the...
Trojans fall to Cougars in game two
Newton County softball holds off Purvis in game one