Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WTOK) - Neshoba Central run rules New Hope after five innings to open up round two of the MHSAA playoffs.

The Rockets played lights out in the first inning scoring 9 unanswered runs. Neshoba would lead 11-0 after the third inning.

New Hope did score two runs in the top of the fourth but that’s all they would be able to do, Lanayah Henry ends the game with a walk off RBI. The Rockets beat the Trojans 12-2.

Neshoba Central will travel to New Hope for game two on Saturday.

Neshoba Central softball beats New Hope 12-2 after 5 innings. We’ll have highlights tonight at 10!@WTOKTV @NeshobaCentral pic.twitter.com/LauTWEEMGH — syd (@sydney_wicker) April 29, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.