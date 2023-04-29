News 11 Sports Top 3 Plays of the Week: April 28th, 2023

By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

#3: Brennan Study hustles out a triple. On a ball that rolled all the way to the wall in left center field, MCC Baseball’s, Brennan Study legged out a triple that would have been close if the ball got in on target. He showed his appreciation afterwards with a triumphant roar.

#2: An Early inning walk-off for the Rockets. Neshoba Central Rockets Softball started the playoffs off on the right note. Lanayah Henry hit a ball deep into left center that may have been a triple if not for the runner coming home being the deciding run in a run rule victory.

#1: Eli Collins goes deep. Finally, a ball hit to the deepest part of the field that actually leaves the yard! ECCC’s Eli Collins hit an absolute bomb to deep left center that had an “attempted” robbery. His home run brought two other Warriors home.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

Chris Chertkow, Reed Terrell - Cayden Alexander - and Lilly Hollindsworth will join MCC’s...
Four Generals to become Eagles
Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series
Northeast's Will Garrett slides safely into home after a an overthrown baseball from the...
Trojans fall to Cougars in game two
Rocket's Lanayah Henry smiles with teammates after walk off RBI leads the Neshoba Central to a...
Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series
Newton County softball holds off Purvis in game one