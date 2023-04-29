Newton County softball holds off Purvis in game one

Newton County is able to escape Purvis 5-4 in game one of round two in the MHSAA 4A softball playoffs.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County is able to escape Purvis 5-4 in game one of round two in the MHSAA 4A softball playoffs.

The Cougars quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Tornadoes in the first.

Purvis would get a run in at the top of the second. But this game stayed close through all seven innings.

The Lady Cougars pull out the win in game one 5-4. They will travel to Purvis for game two on Saturday.

