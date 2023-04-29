Newton County softball holds off Purvis in game one

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County is able to escape Purvis 5-4 in game one of round two in the MHSAA 4A softball playoffs.

The Cougars quickly jumped out to a 3-0 lead over the Tornadoes in the first.

Purvis would get a run in at the top of the second. But this game stayed close through all seven innings.

The Lady Cougars pull out the win in game one 5-4. They will travel to Purvis for game two on Saturday.

The perfect evening for some playoff softball! Newton County is hosting Purvis. The Lady Cougars lead 3-1 after 2!@WTOKTV @countycougarsSB pic.twitter.com/htRdgHNVBE — syd (@sydney_wicker) April 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.