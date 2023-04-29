ONE YEAR LATER: Lookback on the infamous escape of Casey White

Saturday marks one year since Casey White escaped the Lauderdale County Jail.
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - It has been one year since Casey White caught the nation’s attention after escaping the Lauderdale County Jail with the help of Lauderdale County Corrections Officer Vicky White.

FULL DETAILED TIMELINE OF CASEY WHITE ESCAPE

At 9:20 a.m. on April 29, Vicky White removed Casey White from his cell to “take him to a mental health evaluation.” Later in the day, it was noticed that Vicky nor Casey had returned to the jail, that they had not been at the courthouse nor was there a mental health evaluation scheduled.

The U.S. Marshals were contacted and the 11-day search began.

TIMELINE:

April 29: Vicky White helps Casey White escape Lauderdale County Jail.

May 1: U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 in reward money for information on Casey White’s whereabouts and $5,000 in reward money for the whereabouts of Vicky White.

May 2: Warrant issued for the arrest of Vicky White (charged with first-degree permitting or facilitating escape). Vicky and Casey were believed to have been staying in Evansville.

May 3: The 2007 Orange Ford Edge the pair were riding in was located in Tennessee. New video surveillance released by LCSO.

May 4: LCSO Sheriff Rick Singleton confirms Vicky White is no longer a Lauderdale County employee.

May 5: Images of Casey White’s tattoos released.

May 6: Ford Edge found abandoned in Williamson County, Tenn. Confirmed that Vicky White was staying at a Quality Inn in Florence.

May 9: New charges filed against Vicky White for purchasing the Ford Edge. Vicky and Casey were located in Evansville, Indiana, and led a traffic pursuit with Evansville Police. Vicky White dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

May 10: Casey White was returned to Alabama.

On July 6, Casey White was indicted for Vicky White’s death and was officially charged on July 12.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 28, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 28, 2023
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday,...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

Latest News

Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk
Chris Chertkow, Reed Terrell - Cayden Alexander - and Lilly Hollindsworth will join MCC’s...
Four Generals to become Eagles- clipped version
Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series
Members of the South Jones High School Marching Band learn they will perform in the 2026 St....
South Jones band gets invited to 2026 St. Patrick’s fest in Ireland