ONE YEAR LATER: Lookback on the infamous escape of Casey White
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - It has been one year since Casey White caught the nation’s attention after escaping the Lauderdale County Jail with the help of Lauderdale County Corrections Officer Vicky White.
At 9:20 a.m. on April 29, Vicky White removed Casey White from his cell to “take him to a mental health evaluation.” Later in the day, it was noticed that Vicky nor Casey had returned to the jail, that they had not been at the courthouse nor was there a mental health evaluation scheduled.
The U.S. Marshals were contacted and the 11-day search began.
TIMELINE:
April 29: Vicky White helps Casey White escape Lauderdale County Jail.
May 1: U.S. Marshals offer $10,000 in reward money for information on Casey White’s whereabouts and $5,000 in reward money for the whereabouts of Vicky White.
May 2: Warrant issued for the arrest of Vicky White (charged with first-degree permitting or facilitating escape). Vicky and Casey were believed to have been staying in Evansville.
May 3: The 2007 Orange Ford Edge the pair were riding in was located in Tennessee. New video surveillance released by LCSO.
May 4: LCSO Sheriff Rick Singleton confirms Vicky White is no longer a Lauderdale County employee.
May 5: Images of Casey White’s tattoos released.
May 6: Ford Edge found abandoned in Williamson County, Tenn. Confirmed that Vicky White was staying at a Quality Inn in Florence.
May 9: New charges filed against Vicky White for purchasing the Ford Edge. Vicky and Casey were located in Evansville, Indiana, and led a traffic pursuit with Evansville Police. Vicky White dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
May 10: Casey White was returned to Alabama.
On July 6, Casey White was indicted for Vicky White’s death and was officially charged on July 12.
