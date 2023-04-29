Panthers give QB Young help, select Mississippi WR Mingo

Former football player Jonathan Stewart announces Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo as...
Former football player Jonathan Stewart announces Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo as the selection by the Carolina Panthers during the second round of the NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(The Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers gave new quarterback Bryce Young some help on Friday night, selecting Mississippi wide receiver Jonathan Mingo with the 39th overall pick in the NFL draft.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Mingo caught 112 passes for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns in four seasons for the Rebels. While Mingo is a big receiver, he also has solid speed, having been clocked at 4.46 seconds in the 40.

Mingo’s best season came last year when he caught 51 passes for 861 yards and five touchdowns. He has big-play potential, recording a school-record 247 yards receiving last season against Vanderbilt.

The Panthers are looking to upgrade a passing game that was 29th in the league last season and lost top wide receiver D.J. Moore in a trade with the Chicago Bears that allowed them to move up to the top spot in the NFL draft.

The decision to take Mingo comes one day after the Panthers selected Young with the No. 1 overall pick.

The team welcomed Young and his family to Charlotte on Friday with a pep rally outside of Bank of America Stadium’s front gate. Young walked through a line shaking hands with fans as hip-hop music blared, and he banged the team’s “Keep Pounding” drum at the end of the procession, signaling the start of a new era in Carolina.

Young called it “surreal.”

“This is an opportunity that I don’t take lightly and I don’t take for granted,” Young said. “It’s a huge blessing. I’m super excited to get to work and I’m grateful for my parents and everyone who made this possible for me. I couldn’t be more ecstatic to be a Carolina Panther.”

Discussions over Young’s size dominated the pre-draft talk about the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner. At 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds, Young is only the third quarterback shorter than 6 feet tall to be selected in the first round since the NFL-AFL merger was completed in1970, joining Kyler Murray and Johnny Manziel.

But his father Craig Young said Friday he’s always felt that is a “lazy” narrative.

“I always felt like we should be more focused on his production,” Craig Young said of his son, who threw for 80 touchdowns and 12 interceptions during his college career at Alabama. “I think that is why as a family we wanted to be with an organization that people believed in him for who he was.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
A cut ribbon marks the official opening of the first licensed cultivation and processing...
Southern Crop opens Meridian’s first cultivation and processing facility
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 27, 2023
From left to right: Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, and Jerry Raynes
Escaped detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 27, 2023

Latest News

FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018.
National sports podcaster files motion to dismiss Brett Favre’s defamation suit
Nationally ranked senior Shawn Collins (left) and freshman Sherman Hawkins Jr. (right) are...
Pair of nationally ranked Tigers brace for SWAC Outdoor Track & Field Championship
Clemson Tigers defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (11) was an obvious choice for the Saints. (AP...
After Further Review: Five takes on Saints drafting Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee
WTOK 2023 NFL Draft round one recap