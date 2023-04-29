Rain sets in for the night tonight

We will be seeing these storms continue for the rest of the night tonight as they will meander through our area slowly but should be out of our forecast area by Sunday morning.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Happy Saturday everyone! We have had plenty of clouds today, but some storms will be pushing into our area. Make sure if you are heading out for any evening plans that you have your rain gear ready.

We could see anywhere from 1-3 inches of rain so flash flooding could be an issue.

We will be seeing these storms continue for the rest of the night tonight as they will meander through our area slowly but should be out of our forecast area by Sunday morning.

Sunday we will see plenty of clear skies with temperatures in the mid-70s and we will stay nice and sunny for most of the coming week as well.

We are going to have temperatures staying in the 70s and 80s with sunshine so any outdoor events this coming week will be all good to go before rain moves back into our forecast by the end of next week.

