SE Lauderdale baseball survives, force game 3

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was win or go home for the Southeast Lauderdale Tigers and they made sure to win it, 7-2, over Wesson.

The Tigers started things off hot, jumping the pitcher for one run in the first, and then really raking it on for six runs in the second inning.

Shade Hollingsworth really dealed on the mound for Southeast, he provided a lot of swings and misses.

The Tigers survive elimination in this one and have to win at Wesson on Saturday to move on to the second round.

