Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.(General Mills)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 4:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Mills is recalling four varieties of Gold Medal flour due to potential salmonella exposure.

The national voluntary recall is for 2 and 5-pound bags of bleached all-purpose flour, as well as 5 and 10-pound bags of unbleached all-purpose flour.

The products have better if used by dates of March 27 and March 28, 2024.

The company says sample testing found potential “salmonella infantis.”

Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration say consumers should not eat foods with raw flour.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 28, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 28, 2023
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday,...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

Latest News

FILE - Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and the fifth died at a hospital, the...
Police: 5 people killed in shooting at home north of Houston
Most of Yosemite National Park has shut down due to forecasted flooding.
Flood threat shuts down Yosemite National Park
Actor Jack Nicholson attends Game 6 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series between the...
Jack Nicholson returns to courtside for Lakers’ playoff game
FILE - In this July 26, 2017, file photo, a lawmaker studies a district map during a joint...
N. Carolina justices hand GOP big wins with election rulings