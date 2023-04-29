South Jones band gets invited to 2026 St. Patrick’s fest in Ireland

Members of the South Jones High School Marching Band learn they will perform in the 2026 St....
Members of the South Jones High School Marching Band learn they will perform in the 2026 St. Patrick's Day Festival and Parade Friday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The South Jones High School Marching Band has been invited to perform at the St. Patrick’s Day Festival and Parade in Dublin, Ireland.

Band members learned about the invitation Friday in a surprise announcement at the school auditorium.

Band director Brian Joyce says SJHS will be the first high school band from Mississippi to participate in the world-famous event.

“This is very important,” said Abbey Knight, an eighth-grader in the band. “This shows that anyone can do it.

“It’s amazing.”

Students will have plenty of time to raise money to make the trip.

They won’t cross the pond until 2026.

“It is going to be such an amazing experience,” said Makenna Bradley, a ninth-grader in the band. “That will be our senior year of leading the band and it’s going to be awesome.”

Joyce says students who will graduate over the next three years will be invited back to march and perform with with the band in Ireland.

“I’m so excited,” said Addie Thames, a 12th grade member of the band. “We’ve all worked so hard. We’ve worked non-stop. We trusted each other and I’m just so happy that all of our hard work has really paid off.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 28, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 28, 2023
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday,...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

Latest News

The Meridian Symphony Orchestra has a variety of upcoming events
Good News' mission is to place Christian chaplains in jails and prisons to minister to...
Good News Jail and Prison Ministry celebrates 23 years at Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department
Live from the Temple Sunday features National & Local Songwriters
The Poplar Springs spring shrimp boil festival is finally returning for the first time since...
Spring Food Festival returns to Poplar Springs United Methodist Church
The sound of hope filled the Bell of Hope Reflection Garden at the Anderson Regional Cancer...
Cancer survivors ring ‘Bell of Hope’ during dedication and celebration ceremony