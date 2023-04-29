Trojans fall to Cougars in game two

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Northeast Lauderdale Trojans welcomed the South Pontotoc Cougars to Glynn Frazier Field for game two of their first-round series.

Northeast held the Cougars in check early, and they were able to score couple runs of their own to put the pressure on South Pontotoc.

However, the Cougars would pull away later on, as they win game two, 13-5.

South Pontotoc moves on to round two after they win the series 2-0.

