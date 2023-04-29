Woman charged after hitting, killing 19-year-old in Oxford, police say

Cameron Neal Riser
Cameron Neal Riser(Oxford Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Oxford Police arrested a woman for killing a pedestrian.

A press release says that Cameron Neal Riser, 25, of Oxford, struck Andrew Tyler Mitchell, 19, of Missouri, on West Jackson Avenue and Fraternity Row on April 27.

According to the release, the Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department, and EMS responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures on Mitchell. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries.

Oxford Police say that Riser fled from the scene, but witnesses were able to describe Riser’s vehicle to officers.

OPD Investigators located Riser on April 28 and arrested her. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Her bond is set at $50,000.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Facebook video captures shooting death of 2 women in Holmes County
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Six juveniles arrested after discharging fire extinguishers, stealing 12 TVs at state park
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report April 28, 2023
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 28, 2023
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday,...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court

Latest News

Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Police: Man kills 5 in Texas after family complained about gunfire
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk
Chris Chertkow, Reed Terrell - Cayden Alexander - and Lilly Hollindsworth will join MCC’s...
Four Generals to become Eagles- clipped version
Neshoba Central run rules New Hope to open round two series
Members of the South Jones High School Marching Band learn they will perform in the 2026 St....
South Jones band gets invited to 2026 St. Patrick’s fest in Ireland