Woman charged after hitting, killing 19-year-old in Oxford, police say

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - Oxford Police arrested a woman for killing a pedestrian.

A press release says that Cameron Neal Riser, 25, of Oxford, struck Andrew Tyler Mitchell, 19, of Missouri, on West Jackson Avenue and Fraternity Row on April 27.

According to the release, the Oxford Police Department, Oxford Fire Department, and EMS responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures on Mitchell. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries.

Oxford Police say that Riser fled from the scene, but witnesses were able to describe Riser’s vehicle to officers.

OPD Investigators located Riser on April 28 and arrested her. She is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. Her bond is set at $50,000.

