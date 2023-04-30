4 shot during fight at illegal street race near Seattle

Four people were shot early after a fight broke out at an illegal street racing event in Auburn. (KING, KING COUNTY PROSECUTING ATTORNEYS OFFICE, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Wash. (AP) — A fight erupted over the weekend at an illegal street racing event in a Seattle suburb, and four people were shot and seriously injured, authorities said.

The Auburn Police Department said the shooting happened early Saturday morning.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found three men and one minor female had been injured. They were in serious but stable condition, police said Saturday.

Detectives believe multiple shooters were involved, the police department said.

Auburn officials said illegal street racing has become a problem in the city of about 85,000 people located south of Seattle.

Mayor Nancy Backus told KOMO-TV that the city has tried to stop the races that were putting innocent bystanders at risk.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
Cameron Neal Riser
Woman charged after hitting, killing 19-year-old in Oxford, police say
Police say five people were fatally shot in a Cleveland, Texas home and police are searching...
Texas man kills 5 neighbors after they complained of gunfire
Consumers are asked to throw away the recalled packages.
Some Gold Medal flour types recalled due to salmonella risk

Latest News

Sunday they hosted “Live from the Temple Two” featuring not only local singer/songwriters, but...
Live from the Temple Two held Sunday
Damaged cars appear in a parking lot after a reported tornado hit the area Sunday, April 30,...
Tornado flips cars, damages homes in coastal Florida city
Residents across central and south Florida woke up to severe storms.
Millions across the country brace for severe weather, flooding
A woman cries during the funeral of Sofia Shulha, 11, and Pysarev Kiriusha, 17, in Uman,...
Relatives bury children killed in Russian missile attack
Residents in Uman set up a makeshift memorial for victims of rocket attack in Uman, Ukraine.
PHOTOS: Memorial set outside of building in Uman after rocket attack