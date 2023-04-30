ACES “Wine and Weed” in downtown Meridian

The rain held off just long enough for the crew to get out around Dumont Plaza for their annual "Wine and Weed".(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’ve noticed the flower bed and walkways around downtown meridian looking a little overgrown - well, the aces, along with a crew with City Judge Markham took care of that Saturday.

The rain held off just long enough for the crew to get out around Dumont Plaza for the “Wine and Weed” event. The concept - spend some time cleaning up and beautifying Meridian. Then, celebrate with a snack and a glass of wine.

City Judge Dustin Markham also found a way to get the city’s Community Service Team involved as well.

“I am working with the city of Meridians community service team, said Judge Markham, “It’s an opportunity for us to work and partner with the ACES and kind of allow some of the people who are City Court participants to satisfy their city obligations. So, it is a blessing to be able to hang out with the ACES. They do a lot of great work in the community. Full Moon on 5th, everything else they do and bring to Meridian, so we are glad to be a part.

Debby Delshad helped organize the event.

“We are doing the spring, we call it “Wine and Weed,” said Delshad “We get out and we weed all the flower beds. We pick up any litter, any debris, and so we are just beautifying downtown. ACES they are wonderful. I mean, the events that they have, anything that I’ve participated in with them has just been top, top notch. And they care about downtown. So, this is an easy peasy way to contribute and make it beautiful.”

To get more info on ACES, visit their website here.

