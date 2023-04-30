Live from the Temple Two held Sunday

Sunday they hosted “Live from the Temple Two” featuring not only local singer/songwriters, but also song writers from Nashville that have written some of Country Musics hottest songs.(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Last year, Ken Rainey, The Temple Theater, and Supertalk Meridian got together and created the “Temple Restoration Initiative.” It’s a nonprofit for renovations of the Historic Temple Theater. In December they hosted the first “Live from the Temple”, featuring 25 local singers and songwriters and raised almost $10,000 for The Temple Theater.

Sunday they hosted “Live from the Temple Two” featuring not only local singer/songwriters, but also song writers from Nashville that have written some of Country Music’s hottest songs.

“From Nashville, we have brought in Wynn Varble, who wrote “Waiting on A Woman”,” said Shelley Hotchkiss-Whitehead, GM of Supertalk, “Bryce Long, who wrote several songs for Randy Houser. And then we also have Don Portress, who is the five-time Dove winner for Gospel and Christian music. So, we have a lot of great talent here. It’s going to be a great afternoon of fun. I love songwriter showcases because you hear the reason why they wrote the song. You hear the story behind it.”

If you would like to hear more from the artist who performed today at “Live from the Temple Two” you can find their playlist on Spotify

