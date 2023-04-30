Marion PD delivers surprise scholarship

By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Marion Police Chief Randall Davis surprised a West Lauderdale High School senior this afternoon with a $300 scholarship. The presentation was made at Raising Cane’s restaurant in Meridian, where Jack Sellers currently works.

Surrounded by family members and co-workers, Jack was surprised by the gesture.

“Well it caught me by surprise but, he’s a good person to be around, he’s a good person to talk to, I mean even though I made a good impression on him he made a good impression on me, he’s just good to be around,” Jack Sellers said.

Chief Davis says Jack was chosen to receive one of the Marion Police Foundation’s scholarships strictly based on his superior customer service. According to the chief, he first met Jack when he was working at a nearby eatery several months ago, and was extremely impressed with the care and attention to detail that Jack provided.

“He is an example of how we want young kids to be today and that is why I picked him out as my wild card scholarship from the Marion PD Foundation.” Chief Davis said.

Each year, the Marion Police Foundation provides scholarships to seniors who attend local high schools. The department is scheduled to issue scholarships to more deserving local teens during a special ceremony in late May.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

