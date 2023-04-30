MCC’s patience paid off in their wait for Brennen Study to go off and serve on a mission trip before coming to play for the Eagles

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Community College baseball player Brennen Study is a guy that’s worth waiting for.

”It was pretty easy to always have a spot for Brennen Study,” said Eagles head coach Dillon Sudduth.

“I was going to leave baseball, I was going to serve but I was praying throughout hoping I’d have the chance to play baseball again and hopefully glorify god in how I play as well.”

Study left the dirt to go on a two year mission trip in Salt Lake City Utah to serve and give back to the community. It was a tough decision for that state champion out of high school to make, but for him, it was the right one.

“It changed my life. It saved my life really.”

The eagle did offer study out of high school but coach Sudduth and Study stayed in touch via email while he was in Utah. But coach knew that there would always be a spot for him on his team.

“I think the easiest decision he could have made was just to come play baseball out of high school. And the fact that he actually made a hard decision, that even, you know, adults don’t want to make, the fact that he did that as an 18 year old man spoke to the type of person he is, the kind of character he has, the faith that he has. You want that guy in your program.”

Coming back after taking some time off was not easy by any means. It took a lot of work for Study to get to where he is today. But his love for the game is what pushed him to keep going.

“Well I love baseball. That was my biggest key. As a kid it was always to go play collegiate baseball and for a very good program as well so coming back that was a major key. “

When number 35 made his return, he came on as one of the older guys on the team which could have been a hard adjustment, but not with these guys.

“Oh I still get picked on I’m the dad of the group. The grandpa!”

Scaggs field has always felt like home for study and he has shown he is worth the wait with 50 RBI’s and 17 doubles this season. His stats aside he’s all about sharing that his journey on the diamond will always be bigger than himself.

“You get to know him as a person. This is the kind of kid you want in your program. This is the kind of kid that makes others around you better. This is the kind of kid that could maybe be a team captain for our program and sure enough he is our team captain for us this year.

“I’m very grateful for God and everything he has done in my life in coaching, all my teachers here, it definitely has all come full circle in a way I couldn’t have even imagined so.”

Study and the Eagles will host EMCC in the Region 23 qualifier series starting on Thursday at 6 p.m.

