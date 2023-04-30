Paraplegic fisherman speaks to Beulah Baptist Church

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Beulah Baptist Church hosted paraplegic fisherman, Clay Dyer, as a special guest speaker Saturday night.

Dyer was born without any lower limbs, no arm on his left side and a partial arm on the right. Although it would be easy for him to say ,“no,” or “I can’t,” those words do not live in his vocabulary.

Dyer started fishing at the age of 5 and has competed in the Bassmaster open series and number events. He’s made appearances on ESPN, the outdoor channel and more. Dyer began sharing how he is able to tie fishing line and even reel a fish in. His motto is, " if I can, you can.”

But he would not be where he is today without his faith. That’s what he spoke on at Beulah Baptist.

”I was blessed to get to come last year to Beulah Baptist Church here, and pastor Gary Rivers, I formed and unbelievable friendship with him and it just feels like family,” said Dyer. “He asked me about coming back again this year and just being able to share whatever is on my heart. In this world we live in today, it’s tough. I just try to show people, the same way I overcome being born and what the world wants to perceive as handicap or disabled, I try to just show through my faith and believing how to overcome what I’ve overcome that anyone can overcome whatever adversity they are faced with. The world needs love and I try to spread that love.”

Dyers will also be speaking at their Sunday service. To see more information about Clay Dyers you can check out his website here or you can subscribe to his YouTube channel here.

