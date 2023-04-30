Sunshine settles in for the start of our week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Hello everyone, Happy Sunday! We are getting into a pattern of sunshine after the rain that we had yesterday. It’s going to be super nice for all of you fair-weather enjoyers as we will be seeing plenty of sunshine with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

We won’t see any rain move into our area until late this week around Friday so go out and enjoy all the beautiful weather during the week.

Rain also looks to settle in for the weekend, so you will want to carry your rain gear as we head into the weekend.

May is fast approaching and so is the Atlantic hurricane season which begins on June 1st and ends on November 30th.

