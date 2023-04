COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - West Lauderdale softball defeated South Pontotoc 6-1 in game two of round two in the MHSAA 4A playoffs.

The Knights jumped out to an early 3-0 lead and built it up holding the Cougars scoreless through five innings.

West Lauderdale will advance to round three.

