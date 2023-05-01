Astro Motel being torn down to make way for new construction

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Astro Motel off South Frontage Road in Meridian has served the community for over 40 years.

The motel is being demolished this week.

The family who owns the motel gathered Monday to to see the start of the demolition. The Lala family is now looking forward to the future, with a new hotel to be built, bringing new jobs and a nicer place for travelers to stay.

“This was one of the first properties that we owned at that time, about 40 years ago. My children were raised at this property. We used to manage the property. My wife would clean the rooms, clean the parking lot, clean the rooms and all these things. And now the property has gotten old, and we want to build a new Holiday Inn Express Hotel and Suites. So now we are sad to see it go, but we are, you know, it is going for better things to come here. So it’s a bittersweet feeling, but I am glad we are tearing it down because it is dated now,” said Abdul Lala, president of Lala Enterprises.

Lala says the new hotel will take around 16 months to build and will have over 100 rooms.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.