Frontline Responder: Jackie Therrien

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Jackie Therrien has been rescuing animals in Newton County for more than 10 years. She has always had a passion and heart for animals, but it was one certain puppy that really set got her “rescue ball” rolling.

My sister had lived down the road and the family had moved from the house next door and left the dogs there, said Jackie, when asked how she got started rescuing, “And she had told me there were three puppies. By the time I got to that house, to check on the puppy, there was one left. That one looked up at me, and when she did, she took my heart. That’s when my husband built the kennel.”

The simple act of caring for one pet is not cheap. Then, when you consider what Jackie does for pets, the cost skyrockets. I had to ask where she got the funds to do everything she has done.

She said “A lot of it we pay out of our own pocket. We do have some contacts up north and if we get a rescue, it pays for everything that is great, but that is not always the case. God has just always provided.”

Jackie says she rescues animals from all over Newton County. Shes found dogs on the side of the road, dumped at local businesses, hiding under bridges. And she makes frequent visit to the local pound to save as many as she can.

“Our main goal is to get them off the street,” says Jackie “ones that have been thrown out, neglected, abandoned that really need help.”

And she definitely gets them off the streets. Jackies husband, along with help from Jackie, has created a remarkable place for animals to call home until they find their forever home.

Jackie said “I believe God laid it and my husband’s heart. God has given him gifted hands and he built that kennel, and he keeps it up and because of the great need and so many animals, we have added on and added on and added on. So, I do not think we would ever have enough space because it never ends.”

Jackie has seen some beautiful outcomes from the animals she has helped rescue. Just recently she learned of one dog who went to a rescue in new jersey that is being trained to be a therapy dog for nursing homes.

“It’s been so many wonderful stories,” Jackie reminisces “It makes it all worth it, you know? They all deserve a chance.”

Jackie is starting the process of becoming a 501c3. In the meantime, Nena Hammon with the Newton Chamber of Commerce, has created a way people can help Jackie out with her rescue efforts.

“Right now, we have the Jackie Therrien Rescue Pet Supply Drive,” says Hammond “We are asking for gift certificates from vets. Gift certificates to Walmart, gift certificates to pet supply stores. We are asking for dog food, cat food, puppy food, anything pet supply. But if you want to donate money you can donate it to the Newton Chamber of Commerce, and we will definitely use that funds to help miss Jackie because she is big in our hearts right now and want to help her.”

