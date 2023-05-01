Hill Hospital works to improve operations in York.

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - One local hospital in Sumter County will be receiving some federal funds to help make this rural healthcare system stronger.

Hill Hospital in York was chosen to participate in Delta Region Community Health Systems Program through the Federal Office of Rural Health and the National Rural Health Resource Center.

Bethany Adams, the Program Director with DRCHSD, said the federal funds provide a variety of improvement options ranging from technical assistance, training, and customized plans to better operations to meet community needs.

“It’s really through that coaching, the assessments, and all that requires professional fees. Selected organizations receive nearly or right at 100,000 dollars a year for a three-year participation cycle in that type of service alone,” said Adams.

Hill Hospital Administrator, Loretta Wilson, said they welcomed officials from both organization for a site visit to showcase progress and discuss next steps.

“For example, one of the goals was to increase our patient load from five at the time that they were here to about 12 or 16 and we have been able to do that, because here at the hospital we primarily focus on medical detox, so we have been able to increase. So, those type of things they look at. Sometimes we can be too close to the mirror, and we can’t really see how to help ourselves so with their technical assistance we are able to do that,” said Wilson.

Wilson said this program will be instrumental in giving Hill Hospital what it needs to service those who are in rural areas that need that vital healthcare.

