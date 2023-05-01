Hill Hospital works to improve operations in York

Hill Hospital works to improve operations in York.
Hill Hospital works to improve operations in York.(WTOK)
By Christen Hyde
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, Ala. (WTOK) - One local hospital in Sumter County will be receiving some federal funds to help make this rural healthcare system stronger.

Hill Hospital in York was chosen to participate in Delta Region Community Health Systems Program through the Federal Office of Rural Health and the National Rural Health Resource Center.

Bethany Adams, the Program Director with DRCHSD, said the federal funds provide a variety of improvement options ranging from technical assistance, training, and customized plans to better operations to meet community needs.

“It’s really through that coaching, the assessments, and all that requires professional fees. Selected organizations receive nearly or right at 100,000 dollars a year for a three-year participation cycle in that type of service alone,” said Adams.

Hill Hospital Administrator, Loretta Wilson, said they welcomed officials from both organization for a site visit to showcase progress and discuss next steps.

“For example, one of the goals was to increase our patient load from five at the time that they were here to about 12 or 16 and we have been able to do that, because here at the hospital we primarily focus on medical detox, so we have been able to increase. So, those type of things they look at. Sometimes we can be too close to the mirror, and we can’t really see how to help ourselves so with their technical assistance we are able to do that,” said Wilson.

Wilson said this program will be instrumental in giving Hill Hospital what it needs to service those who are in rural areas that need that vital healthcare.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Casey Grayson, 24, Corey Harrison, 22, Dylan Arrington, 22, and Jerry Raynes
Truck possibly connected to Hinds County jail escape found in Newton County
Cameron Everest Brand, 19, was arrested on six charges of aggravated assault, which have since...
Teen arrested after two dead, four others injured in Bay St. Louis shooting
Eight players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft
Eleven players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft
Lady Knights pitcher, Mabry Eason, strikes out South Pontotoc in their 6-1 win in round two of...
West Lauderdale softball sweeps South Pontotoc to advance to round three
MCC baseball player, Brennen Study, talks about his return after spending two years on a...
MCC’s patience paid off in their wait for Brennen Study to go off and serve on a mission trip before coming to play for the Eagles

Latest News

Astro Motel demolition begins
Astro Motel being torn down to make way for new construction
Astro Motel demolition begins
Astro Motel demolition begins
Kemper County opens up a new courthouse annex
Kemper County opens up a new courthouse annex
Kemper County opens up a new courthouse annex
Kemper County opens up a new courthouse annex