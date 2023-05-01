Kemper County opens up a new courthouse annex

By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) -The Kemper County Board of Supervisors has been meeting out of the Barney Brown Community Center for a long time.

Monday, they finally got a place to call their own.

The new courthouse annex, which opened this morning, is right across the street from the Kemper County Courthouse. This is the first time that the supervisors will have a real boardroom to work from. The new annex provides proper seating for citizens to come and express their voices to the supervisors.

“I am very excited, and it’s been a long time coming I just thank god that he has given us an opportunity to have this new board room it’s very much different, it feels good,” said board President, Chris Cole.

The project has been two years in the making, and the board is looking forward to their future in this new facility.

