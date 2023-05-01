May begins with sunny skies and rain free weather conditions

Rain free through Thursday
Rain free through Thursday
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday and Happy 1st of the Month! Rain showers will be hard to find through the early part of this week. You may want to mow the lawn, plant some flower, have a picnic, go on a hike, or even just sit on your front porch and enjoy the sunshine. Highs are in the mid to lower 70s with overnight lows in the upper 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy, so be sure to get out and take advantage of the marvelous weather conditions. Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms return on Friday and will last into the weekend. Stay safe and have a wonderful week.

