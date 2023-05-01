Sideline View with Dale McKee

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Laurel native Ralph Boston, 83, passed away Sunday. At Oak Park High School in Laurel he set a national record in the high hurdles. Boston set a world record in the long jump in the 1960 Rome Olympics. Boston won a silver in the 1964 Tokyo Games and won a bronze in 1968 at the Mexico City Games.

Mississippi State defensive back Emmanuel Forbes was the first player from our state to be selected in the 88th National Football League draft. The Grenada native was the 16th player taken overall, going to Washington. Forbes is expected to sign a $16.4 million contract with the Commanders. Bulldog defensive tackle Cameron Young was a fourth-round pick as the 123rd overall by Seattle. Ole Miss had the most drafted players with four selections. Receiver Jonathan Mingo was the first Rebel off the board going 39th overall in the second round to Carolina. Tavius Robinson was the second Rebel selected, going to Baltimore in the fourth round as the 124th overall selection. Rebel running back Zach Evans was selected in the sixth round by the L.A. Rams at 215th overall. Southern Miss defensive back Eric Scott Jr. was the only Golden Eagle drafted as he was taken by Dallas in the sixth round and 178th overall. Defensive back Isaiah Bolden of Jackson State was taken by New England in the seventh round. Two native Mississippians who played out of state were drafted as former Gulfport and Auburn linebacker Derick Hall was taken in the second round by Seattle with the 37th overall pick and former West Jones and Alabama defensive lineman Bryon Young was selected in the third round and 70th overall by the Raiders. Hattiesburg native and South Alabama defensive back Darrell Luter Jr. was selected in round five with the 155th pick.

The Southeastern Conference led the NFL Draft as 62 players were chosen over the three days. Alabama and Georgia led everyone with three first round picks, and each had 10 drafted players. The SEC also led with nine first round selections. The Big Ten was second with 55 picks and the ACC was third with 33 picks. The Big 12 followed with 29 selections while the PAC-12 had 27 picks. The Sun Belt Conference, of which USM is a first year member, had nine selections for seventh overall.

A couple of very hot baseball teams are residing in Hattiesburg. Southern Mississippi (28-15, 14-7) swept Arkansas State to move within one game of conference leader Coastal Carolina. The Golden Eagles will host South Alabama beginning on Friday evening. William Carey is also hot in wrapping up the regular season with a sweep of Loyola. The Crusaders (39-7, 22-2) will now host the SSAC tournament beginning on Wednesday.

Ole Miss won their first SEC series in 51 weeks by winning two of three from the Georgia Bulldogs. The Rebels (23-21, 5-16) will trek over to Missouri beginning on Thursday. Mississippi State lost all three of their SEC games at Tennessee. MSU (24-20, 6-15) will host Arkansas beginning on Friday.

Delta State, by winning two of three against Mississippi College, advances to the Gulf South Conference baseball tournament in Oxford, Alabama. The Statesmen (24-24, 14-15) will be seeded eighth and will face top seeded West Florida, Friday night.

The Biloxi Shuckers and the Mississippi Braves split their six-game series this past week on the Coast.

East Central Community College eased past Meridian by one game to claim the Mississippi Association of Community College Conference (MACCC) regular season championship. The Warriors earned a bye to the Region 23 Tournament as did host LSU-Eunice that begins on May 15. The teams that finished second-ninth will begin a three-game series beginning on Thursday. The playoffs series are set as Meridian hosts East Mississippi, Pearl River hosts Southwest, Itawamba hosts Hinds and Jones travels to Northeast.

