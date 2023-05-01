‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man training to be a police officer with the Jackson Police Department has died.

According to a press release by the City of Jackson, the unnamed recruit died Monday. He was also a former firefighter with the Jackson Fire Department, the press release stated.

“Our hearts go out to this young man’s family and members of his recruiting class during this difficult time,” Jackson Police Chief James Davis said.

Training at the Jackson Training Academy has been suspended and grief counselors are currently on the scene.

JPD has requested the assistance of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

“This is a terrible tragedy and our hearts break for this young man, his family and the JPD/JFD communities,” said Mayor Lumumba. “We wish his family love and strength as they deal with this unimaginable loss.”

Due to the circumstances, the City of Jackson will not be releasing the identity of the recruit, according to a statement by the city.

No information has yet been released on the circumstances of the recruit’s death.

