12-team CFP schedule includes New Year’s Day tripleheaders

FILE - The championship trophy stands on a table during a news conference ahead of the national...
FILE - The championship trophy stands on a table during a news conference ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Los Angeles. The first-round games of the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff will be played on Friday night and Saturday of the third week of December 2024, and the semifinals will be played in early January on weeknights to avoid conflicting with the NFL playoffs, CFP executive director Bill Hancock confirmed on Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(The Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The College Football Playoff released on Tuesday a schedule for the 12-team format that will be used in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, which will feature New Year’s Day quarterfinal tripleheaders but no games played on Saturday.

CFP Executive Director Bill Hancock said last week after the board of managers had met in Dallas that the calendar had been decided upon. The final piece was placing games and sites on the dates.

For the 2024 season, the first-round games played at campus sites are slated to start with one Friday, Dec. 20. Three more games will be played on campuses on Saturday, Dec. 21.

The quarterfinals are scheduled to be held at bowl sites on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. The Fiesta Bowl will be played on the night of Tuesday, Dec. 31. The Peach, Rose and Sugar bowls will host quarterfinal games on Wednesday, Jan. 1, played in that order.

The semifinals are set for Thursday night, Jan. 9, 2025, at the Orange Bowl and Friday, Jan. 10 at the Cotton Bowl. The championship game is scheduled for Jan. 20 at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The CFP schedule for the 2025 season, with opening rounds are set from Friday, Dec. 19 and Saturday, Dec. 20.

The Cotton Bowl is set to be a quarterfinal on New Year’s Eve. The New Year’s Day tripleheader will be at the Orange, Rose and Sugar bowls.

The semifinals are scheduled for the Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, and the next day at the Peach Bowl. The championship game is set for Monday, Jan. 19 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

This upcoming season will be the last in which the CFP uses a four-team format.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astro Motel demolition begins
Astro Motel being torn down to make way for new construction
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies
Eight players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft
Eleven players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

Alabama baseball file image
Ohio gambling regulator halts betting on Alabama baseball
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs sits in court on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in Las...
Ex-Raider Ruggs taking plea deal, prison in fatal DUI crash
Ashton Moorer got the start in game 2, needing just 11 strikeouts, to reach 800 career...
Moorer reaches milestone, but Tigers season comes to an end
Foxhall out at MSU