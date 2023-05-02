City of Meridian Arrest Report May 1, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
ANTONYO D MASON1989HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING X 11
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 10
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS X 10
WILLIE L IVY1981HOMELESSPOSSESSION OF A PARAPHERNALIA
LAVARIOUS M TELL19857648 JO THOMAS RD TOOMSUBA, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
LARRY LACKEY19682306 FRONT ST MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
ERIK J RAGSDALE19834020 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBING THE PEACE
PUBLIC DRUNK
CHARLOTTE A SPANN19749350 COLLINSVILLE CIR COLLINSVILLE, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
TARMACIA V MACK19943109 PARKWAY BLVD MERIDIAN, MSFIGHTING IN PUBLIC
AYANNA L SMITH19975814 8TH ST MERIDIAN, MSFIGHTING IN PUBLIC
COURTNEY R COLEMAN JR1998107 71ST PL APT 102 MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
SANDRA CURRY1965540 ANCHOR DR #K CINCINNATI, OHDISORDERLY CONDUCT
AMY D WEBB197912961 ROCKY RIDGE RD COLLINSVILLE, MSDUI
JEBIDIAH APPLEBY1985HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:03 AM on April 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

