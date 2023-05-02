City of Meridian Arrest Report May 1, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ANTONYO D MASON
|1989
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING X 11
WILLFUL TRESPASSING X 10
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS X 10
|WILLIE L IVY
|1981
|HOMELESS
|POSSESSION OF A PARAPHERNALIA
|LAVARIOUS M TELL
|1985
|7648 JO THOMAS RD TOOMSUBA, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|LARRY LACKEY
|1968
|2306 FRONT ST MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINOR
|ERIK J RAGSDALE
|1983
|4020 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBING THE PEACE
PUBLIC DRUNK
|CHARLOTTE A SPANN
|1974
|9350 COLLINSVILLE CIR COLLINSVILLE, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT X 2
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|TARMACIA V MACK
|1994
|3109 PARKWAY BLVD MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|AYANNA L SMITH
|1997
|5814 8TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|COURTNEY R COLEMAN JR
|1998
|107 71ST PL APT 102 MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
|SANDRA CURRY
|1965
|540 ANCHOR DR #K CINCINNATI, OH
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|AMY D WEBB
|1979
|12961 ROCKY RIDGE RD COLLINSVILLE, MS
|DUI
|JEBIDIAH APPLEBY
|1985
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 1, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:03 AM on April 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
