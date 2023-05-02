City of Meridian Arrest Report May 2, 2023

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

At 8:03 AM on April 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

At 10:56 AM on May 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 11:50 AM on May 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

At 3:12 PM on May 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.