City of Meridian Arrest Report May 2, 2023
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|ALME S WALKER
|1982
|1735 45TH AVE APT D MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|SANDRA CURRY
|1965
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from May 1, 2023 at 6:00 AM to May 2, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 8:03 AM on April 30, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 2000 block of 43rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
At 10:56 AM on May 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 42nd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 11:50 AM on May 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 900 block of 30th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
At 3:12 PM on May 1, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a residential burglary in the 600 block of 21st Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.