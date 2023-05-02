Coy Stuart Reed

Coy Stuart Reed
By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Graveside services for Coy Stuart Reed will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at Springhill Cemetery with Rev. John Cash immediately following visitation at Webb & Stephens Funeral Home-DeKalb from 12:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Mr. Reed, 88, of DeKalb, passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his residence.

Coy and his wife, Sandra lived in Fort Walton Beach, FL and in DeKalb prior to his death. Mr. Reed, son of the late John Quincy and Onie Bell Stuart Reed, was born in DeKalb, MS and was one of their five children including John E (Red) (Deceased) and Mildred Shepherd Reed, Gene Clinton Reed (Deceased), Susie V. Reed Thomas (Deceased), and twin brother Roy Stuart Reed (Deceased). Coy and Roy joined the United States Air Force and served their country for four years. Following their service they worked and retired as Civil Servants from Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robins, GA.

He was a member of Spring Hill Methodist Church and dedicated himself to calling older people to see if they were doing all right and if he thought they needed help he contacted the family. Coy liked hunting, fishing, watching baseball and football and listening to Willie Nelson sing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Coy Stuart Reed, please visit our floral store.

