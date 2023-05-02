E Street to be overlaid in honor of fallen officer Kennis Croom

By Ross McLeod
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The City of Meridian continues to honor the life of a fallen officer that was killed in the line of duty last summer, by placing an overlay on E Street to honor him

This new overlay is to be a memorial for fallen officer Kennis Croom. The E Street sign will be changed to Kennis W. Croom Street. The city council believes that this will help the community remember what Kennis Croom did for the city.

“So we thought that some way to honor him for his dedication, and you know he lost his life doing the work for the city, so we thought that was an appropriate recognition of him and for his memory,” said Ward 1 City Councilman, Dr. George Thomas

E Street is located at the intersection near the Meridian Police Department.

