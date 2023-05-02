First Alert: Limited fire threat as dry condition are upon us

Avoid outdoor burning
By Avaionia Smith
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday! Very cool start to the morning, so light jackets are needed to start to day. It will be another sunny day but very breezy. A limited fire threat is over our area, so be sure to avoid any outdoor burning. Winds are up to 15mph later this afternoon, so it will be easy for fires to spread. Highs are in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures will continue to warm towards the end of the week to more near or above the average. Rain and thunderstorms move in Friday and will last through the weekend. As of now there is no severe threat over the area, but if that chances Storm Team 11 will keep you all updated. Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday.

