Foxhall out at MSU

(WMC Action News 5)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) - Earlier today, it was announced by Mississippi State head coach, Chris Lemonis, that the program would be parting ways with its pitching coach, Scott Foxhall.

In a statement he released, Lemonis said, “While this is a difficult decision because of the tremendous respect I have for Scott as a person and a coach, it is in the best interest of our program.”

“I want to thank Scott for his contributions to Mississippi State over the last five years, and I am appreciative of all he’s devoted to our program. He has played a significant role on our staff during his time here, including helping us win a College World Series Championship. I sincerely wish Scott and his family the absolute best in the future.”

Foxhall was with the program for 5 years, including 2021, in which he helped the Bulldogs with the National Championship.

Foxhall was named assistant coach of the year in 2021 by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

