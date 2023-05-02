Glenn M. Dykes, 73, of Quitman passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. He was born February 8, 1950, in Butler, Alabama, to Ludie H. Dykes and Carrie Skelton Dykes. He was the owner and operator of Dykes Plumbing for 40 plus years.

Glenn enjoyed hunting and fishing, but more than anything in this world he loved his family and church family.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda Welborn Dykes; daughters, Jennifer L. Haney (John Wayne); Martha K. Raymond (Paul); brothers, Lee Howard Dykes; and Edward Garrett; grandchildren, Nicholas Spooner (Kelsey); Edward McNail; Samuel Luke Haney; Mary Lynn Raymond; Hannah K. Raymond; Ashley Raymond; Heather Raymond, Paul Raymond, Jr.; and Kimberly Newell; great grandchildren, Isabella Grace Spooner; Camille Faith Spooner; Allison Hope Spooner, Christopher Newell; Jayla Newell; Joycelynn Newell; and Brayden Kase Odom.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ludie and Carrie Dykes; grandparents, Fred Skelton, Sr. and Zaddie B. Skelton; brothers, Herman Dykes; Bryant Lewis Dykes; Ronnie Dykes, and Bobby Garrett.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, May 7, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at Corinth Assembly of God in Quitman, Mississippi with Bro. Doug Manning and Bro. Nicholas Spooner officiating. Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 A.M. until 2:00 P.M. prior to the service.

Pallbearers: Edward McNail, Paul Raymond, John Wayne Haney, Steven Dykes, Jason Dykes, Jessie Chavez, Hershell Spooner

Honorary Pallbearers: Kenny Dykes and Timothy Dykes.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler

