Here’s the new Mississippi car tag

The new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals.
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.
Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate.(none)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi has approved a new standard license plate. The new license plates will begin being issued starting with January 2024 renewals. 

“We had so many fantastic designs submitted that it was really tough to pick only one winner,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The clear talent and creativity of Mississippians were well on display. We are excited to announce the new design and hope that drivers can enjoy showcasing it on road trips both near and far.” 

In November 2022, Governor Reeves kicked off a campaign for Mississippians to help redesign the standard license plate.

The License Tag Commission, consisting of the Governor, Commissioner of Revenue, State Treasurer, and Attorney General, accepted submissions from November 1 through November 30.

After receiving over 400 submissions, a winner has been selected. The winner of the tag design contest is Leah Frances Eaton of Starkville, Mississippi.

Governor Reeves thanks every Mississippian who submitted a design for the contest.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Astro Motel demolition begins
Astro Motel being torn down to make way for new construction
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘This is a terrible tragedy’: Jackson police recruit, former firefighter dies
Eight players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft
Eleven players with Mississippi ties selected in 2023 NFL Draft
Samantha Miller, 34, died at the scene from injuries sustained during the crash, according to...
Bride killed, husband injured in golf cart crash after wedding reception, authorities say

Latest News

‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted after Mississippi trooper shot in arm
Avoid outdoor burning
First Alert: Limited fire threat as dry conditions are upon us
Foxhall out at MSU - clipped version
Foxhall out at MSU - clipped version
Moorer reaches milestone, but Tigers season comes to an end- clipped version