Meridian approves private company to aid in security

By Anna Baucum
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian City Council approved the use of Pass Security LLC for security services within the city.

The council believes hiring an outside company will be beneficial by allowing police officers to remain on duty.

Pass Security LLC will provide security for events held in the city. The council said the extra should help citizens feel at ease when attending events downtown.

“At the present time, you know we are short police officers we have a lot of activities going on a lot of things that are out there that we do not have the personnel employed full-time police officers this is a more economical method to do it we can contract with these people pay them a set amount which will be a lot less than police officers paid but it provides security for the citizens of the city of Meridian and our visitors when they come in for events,” said Ward 1 city councilman, George Thomas.

One council member did feel differently from the rest of the council but it was not enough to stop the council from approving the item.

