Moorer reaches milestone, but Tigers season comes to an end

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WTOK) - The Demopolis Tigers took on the Marbury Bulldogs this afternoon, needing a win to clinch their Area Championship.

Game two was a pitching duel, as Elizabeth Woodfin was in the circle for the Bulldogs, and Asthon Moorer in the circle for the Tigers.

Moorer entered the day 11 strikeouts away from 800 in her high school career.

The Junior from Demopolis would reach the milestone in the sixth inning, but the Tigers would come up short in game 1, as they lose 2-0.

Offense was easier to come by for both teams in game number two, but the Tigers would drop that one as well, losing it 5-4.

Moorer finished the day with 21 total strikeouts, and will be a force to be reckoned with her senior season.

