By WTOK Staff
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Eugene Collins will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Long Creek Baptist Church with Brother Marty Harper officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Mr. Jerry Eugene Collins, age 80, of Meridian, MS passed away Friday, April 28, 2023 at Neshoba General Hospital.

Mr. Collins was a veteran of the United States Army, having served his country during the Vietnam War. He was an avid Ole Miss fan and especially enjoyed watching them play football. He worked for many years at Van Zyverden and attended Long Creek Baptist Church. Jerry dearly loved his family and served them in many capacities. He was a beloved brother, uncle, and friend.

Jerry is survived by his sisters, Gloria Mixon and Pam Scribner (Ted); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Collins was preceded in death by his parents, Ardell and Ruth Collins; and his siblings, Larinda Payne, Charles Collins, Jimmy Collins, and Bobby Collins.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service at Long Creek Baptist Church.

Pall bearers will be Robby Scribner, Mason Scribner, Logan Scribner, Max Dickerson, Spencer Dickerson, Tim Mixon, and Chris Mixon. Honorary pall bearers will be Kenny Mixon and Nelson Smith.

