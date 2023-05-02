Mr. Robert Earl Turner, 80, of Needham passed away Sunday, April 30, 2023, at his residence. He was born July 10, 1942, in Needham to Slater Turner and Ada Busby Turner.

Robert Earl was retired from Georgia Pacific in Pennington, Alabama. After his retirement, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were his world.

Survivors include his children, Edgar Turner (Jessica) of Needham; Phillip Turner of Needham; Eric Turner (Leigh) of Needham; Marie Gunter (Paul) of Jacksonville, AL; and Teresa Creel (Brandon) of Centreville; 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and church family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Slater and Ada Turner; wife, Viola Wiggins Turner; daughter, Bobbie Jo Turner; 4 sisters, and 1 brother.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler with Rev. Joseph Futral, Rev. Michael Boutwell, Rev. Billy Jowers, and Rev. Michael Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Brightwater Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 6 P.M. until 8 P.M.

Pallbearers: Eric Turner, Brian Grice, Braxton Creel, Wesley Gunter, John Michael Smith, Phillip Avrette.

Honorary Pallbearers: Mike Pully, Rick Plant, Kenny Buckalew, and David Goldman.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.

Bumpers Funeral Home

302 Vanity Fair Avenue

P.O. Box 705

Butler, Alabama 36904

PHONE: 205-45-2515

FAX: 205-459-4850 bumpersfuneralhome@tds.net

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.